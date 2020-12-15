Connect with us

Reports say order for the release of Tems & Omah Lay has been given

Made & Femi Kuti discuss Living Up to the Anikulapo-Kuti Legacy on Rubbin' Minds

New Music + Video: Kemi Ajumobi - It Is You

"What Have We Done", His Story & Plans for the Future | Omah Lay gets Candid with Toolz on The Beat 99.9 FM #Midday Show

New Video: Kwesi Arthur feat. Joeboy – Baajo

From "Made In Lagos" to His Music Journey... Wizkid teams up with Native Magazine to Create WizMag

Amaarae performs New Track off "The Angel You Don't Know" Album on ColorsxStudios

New Music: Zinny - "I No Kill Person"

Omah Lay, Tems & Her Manager Muyiwa Awomiyi have been Charged to Court in Uganda for Disobeying COVID-19 Protocols

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun teases Forthcoming EP "Eledumare"

After spending two days in police custody and a court appearanceMr Eazi has announced that Omah Lay, Tems and her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi have been released and the issue resolved.

They were arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for performing at an unauthorized concert and disobeying COVID-19 protocols. They were to remain in custody until Wednesday, December 16, before another court appearance.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page, Mr Eazi thanked the Government of Uganda and the Chief Of Justice In Uganda for resolving the issue.

Pleased to hear that My brothers and sisters are to be released & the case is resolved, Big love to everyone who worked on this & Special thanks to @adoniaayebare & The Government of Uganda, Chief Of Justice In Uganda Folded hands. African relations must keep fostering strong!

On the said issue, Promoters must adhere to Rules and Regulations & be held accountable for flouting these rules. We African Creatives get Little or no support, for the soft power & amount of Jobs we create! The sector must be looked at holistically! God bless Africa.

In a new update, Ugandan reggae and ragga musician,  Bebe Cool, shared documents on the release order of Omah Lay and Tems:

Ugandan Journalist, Mujuni Raymond also shared more good news on his Twitter page saying:

UPDATE: Charges on Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and Tems have been dropped under a carefully mediated diplomatic run, the pair will fly out tonight. A well-placed source confirms.

