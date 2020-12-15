Reports say order for the release of Tems & Omah Lay has been given

After spending two days in police custody and a court appearance, Mr Eazi has announced that Omah Lay, Tems and her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi have been released and the issue resolved.

They were arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, for performing at an unauthorized concert and disobeying COVID-19 protocols. They were to remain in custody until Wednesday, December 16, before another court appearance.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page, Mr Eazi thanked the Government of Uganda and the Chief Of Justice In Uganda for resolving the issue.

Pleased to hear that My brothers and sisters are to be released & the case is resolved, Big love to everyone who worked on this & Special thanks to @adoniaayebare & The Government of Uganda, Chief Of Justice In Uganda Folded hands. African relations must keep fostering strong! On the said issue, Promoters must adhere to Rules and Regulations & be held accountable for flouting these rules. We African Creatives get Little or no support, for the soft power & amount of Jobs we create! The sector must be looked at holistically! God bless Africa.

In a new update, Ugandan reggae and ragga musician, Bebe Cool, shared documents on the release order of Omah Lay and Tems:

Ugandan Journalist, Mujuni Raymond also shared more good news on his Twitter page saying: UPDATE: Charges on Nigerian artistes Omah Lay and Tems have been dropped under a carefully mediated diplomatic run, the pair will fly out tonight. A well-placed source confirms.