Connect with us

Events Scoop

General Ayinla Kollington graces the Official Opening of Fuji: A Opera sets Atmosphere for an Era-Defining Movement

Events Promotions

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

Events

#HERconomy Conference was Thrilling and Impactful with Gov. Sanwo-Olu re-affirming his Support for Women Empowerment

Events Promotions

Ebuka, Debola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Busola Dakolo graced the Launch of Toyosi Etim-Effiong's 'Now You Know Me Better' & We have Photos

Events

Artelier Lifestyle Consultants launches the First in its Virtual Series of Future First Ladies™

BN TV Events Music

WurlD & Asa's Performance at ARISE Fashion Week Was A Definite Fashion Week Win!

Events

Get Ready to Party with Burna Boy, Wizkid & Simi at Livespot X-Clusive Concert | December 19th & 20th

Events Music

It's Just a Few Days to Fuji: A Opera | Get all the Details on What to Expect

Events

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria announces the 15th Edition of LAIF Awards themed 'Grind and Shine' | December 12th

Events

Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM) offers Donations to enhance the Healthcare Facility in Lagos

Events

General Ayinla Kollington graces the Official Opening of Fuji: A Opera sets Atmosphere for an Era-Defining Movement

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The day set aside to showcase Fuji like never before, is finally here – the Fuji: A Opera week, a showcase which promises to become a cultural landmark and a standard for any event of this kind.

General Ayinla Kollington, the Fuji icon who revolutionised the genre in the 70s by introducing Bata drums and effectively turning a large number of the Fuji audience to dancers, joined Fuji lovers on Monday, December 14, at the Alliance Francaise de Lagos/The Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi.

Trailed by friends and staff, General Kollington was walked through the exhibition by the creator of the event, Bobo Omotayo. He chronicled the genre by offering anecdotes on its history, much to the satisfaction of General Kollington whose smile went with slight nods of the head.

Regally dressed in green and white, General Kollington moved from piece to piece, and would regularly give positive remarks on the work being done. One of the day’s major highlights was General Kollington recognising Chief Ayinde Sikiru Barrister as the creator of Fuji and himself, Kollington, as a close second in that hierarchy. As soon as he finished the exhibition, General Kollington sat briefly for an interview and answered every question with a unique burst of warmth and grace.

From the magnificent sights of the exhibition to a moderated talk panel with some of Fuji’s biggest icons like King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) and Saheed Osupa, Fuji: A Opera is best placed to provide the extra your December is desperately in need of. To Be A Part of This, Register Now at Eventbrite.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: One White Lie (1) by Uzezi Agboge

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (4)

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Kachi Eloka: How to Declutter your Wardrobe this Christmas 

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession
Advertisement
css.php