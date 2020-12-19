PayPorte is hosting “No More Parties” on the Beach at Moist Beach Club, VI | December 21st

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this edition, PayPorte and Abuja to Lagos are set to host the “No More Parties” on the beach at Moist Beach Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The beach party promises to be a fun-filled atmosphere with non-stop music from DJs Wayne and Franky.

Shop a bikini from PayPorte for access to the party.

Date: Monday, December 21, 2020
Time:3 pm
Venue: Moist Beach Club

This event is proudly sponsored by PayPorte and organized with all COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Sponsored Content
