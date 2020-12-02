Connect with us

Are you a Sneaker lover? Get ready for the First-ever 'SneakerFest' in Lagos | December 19th

#GOtvxLaycon: Abeokuta welcomed Laycon with hearty Cheers and we have Photos

The 2nd Edition of the DVT Business Summit & Skills Conference is here | Dec 1st -4th

2face Idibia, Niniola & Bella Shmurda set to perform at the Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club

Another Win as FBNHoldings Group bags Several Honours at the 2020 'Great Place To Work' Award Ceremony

Prisca Nwaobodo is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2020!

Hey BNers! Do you have an Event this December? Let us know in the Comment Section

Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham Spotted at the Premiere of Kayode Kasum's "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

The 'Africa Green Awards' 2020 celebrates the Contributions of Youths towards Environmental Sustainability

#TEFFEST 2020 was a huge Success and we have Photos of how the Wrap Party went!

Are you a Sneaker lover? Get ready for the First-ever ‘SneakerFest’ in Lagos | December 19th

The most populous and commercial city in Nigeria, Lagos, is set to experience a new trend in fashion and style as the city braces up for the first-ever sneakers festival “Sneakerfestgeared towards bringing together and celebrating Sneakers’ Enthusiasts. 

SneakerFest is an initiative by a growing Nigerian Sneaker Collector, Ikemesit, otherwise called BadBlood‘ Nkereuwem-Tim, with the aim to promote the Sneaker Culture in Nigeria through guaranteed exhibition of adequate fun and entertainment, including chances to win a minimum of 20 sneakers, set aside for youths who showcase their talents and win the various contests to be featured.

According to statista.com, Nigeria’s revenue in the Sneakers segment amounts to US$361m in 2020. This proves sneakers are not just accessories to Nigerian youths but an important fashion asset and a sense of belonging, which birthed a reason for a culture to celebrate these enthusiasts.

The festival, which will take place on December 19 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, amongst all its goals is set to celebrate Youths’ achievements in Street Wear Fashion, Music, Dance, Sports, Arts, and also in a Festival of games peculiar to the sneakers’ culture, such as Basketball.

Despite the notch to flaunt and showcase individual’s high taste of fashion in kicks, the event promises exciting shows like Rap battle, Dance battle, concerts, fashion shows, a retail marketplace, and networking.

