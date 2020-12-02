Are you a Sneaker lover? Get ready for the First-ever ‘SneakerFest’ in Lagos | December 19th

The most populous and commercial city in Nigeria, Lagos, is set to experience a new trend in fashion and style as the city braces up for the first-ever sneakers festival “Sneakerfest” geared towards bringing together and celebrating Sneakers’ Enthusiasts.

SneakerFest is an initiative by a growing Nigerian Sneaker Collector, Ikemesit, otherwise called ‘BadBlood‘ Nkereuwem-Tim, with the aim to promote the Sneaker Culture in Nigeria through guaranteed exhibition of adequate fun and entertainment, including chances to win a minimum of 20 sneakers, set aside for youths who showcase their talents and win the various contests to be featured.

According to statista.com, Nigeria’s revenue in the Sneakers segment amounts to US$361m in 2020. This proves sneakers are not just accessories to Nigerian youths but an important fashion asset and a sense of belonging, which birthed a reason for a culture to celebrate these enthusiasts.

The festival, which will take place on December 19 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, amongst all its goals is set to celebrate Youths’ achievements in Street Wear Fashion, Music, Dance, Sports, Arts, and also in a Festival of games peculiar to the sneakers’ culture, such as Basketball.

Despite the notch to flaunt and showcase individual’s high taste of fashion in kicks, the event promises exciting shows like Rap battle, Dance battle, concerts, fashion shows, a retail marketplace, and networking.

