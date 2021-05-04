Connect with us

Events Promotions

SneakerFest 2021 is Coming & it promises to be Bigger and Better | December 19th

Events

An Audio Adaptation of Broadway Musical 'FELA!' is Coming | May 15th & 16th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Ultimus Holdings was one of the proud Recipients of the 2021 Next Bull Awards at the Nigeria Investors Value Awards

Events Promotions

Here's how you can join the Discovery for Women Rally | May 2nd

Events Promotions

Shaffy Bello, Chris Ubosi, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle, graced the Launch of Crazy Daisies | See Photos

Events Promotions

FCMB has impacted over 300,000 Nigerians by providing Eye Care through its partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation

Events News

Global Citizen Announces Prince Harry and Meghan as Campaign Chairs of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Winners of Maltina School Games 2020 Receives Prizes | See Photos

Events

The Writing Class 1.0: Here is your chance to refine your writing Skills | May 1st & 2nd

Events

SneakerFest 2021 is Coming & it promises to be Bigger and Better | December 19th

Published

2 mins ago

 on


Following the unequivocal success of its debut in Nigeria last year, organizers of the first-ever Sneakers festival in Nigeria, SneakerFest have announced its second edition.

Recall that the first edition which held on December 19th, 2020 featured exciting shows like Rap Battle, Dance, Fashion Runway, Basketball Slam Dunk, and Sneaker Giveaways that saw over 23 pairs of sneakers not less than 150USD being given away to participants and with one lucky winner winning the Featured Sneaker – the ‘Jordan 6 Doernbecher’s 2019’ valued at 3,073USD awarded by the creator of the event, Ikemesit ‘BadBlood’ Nkereuwem-Tim.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications, Babajide Agboola, the event will be bigger and better than it was last year. He says;

We are glad we had one of the most talked-about events in 2020 and we are most definitely not wasting any time in preparing for this year’s edition. This year, Sneakerfest is coming back bigger, better, and stronger, and we absolutely can’t wait” 

The festival will take place on December 19th, 2021 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every “Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress

Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency
Advertisement
css.php