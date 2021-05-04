Nominate your Favourite Influencers/Content Creators for Trendupp Awards’ Maiden Edition

Connect with us

Published

15 hours ago

 on

Trendupp Awards, a reward-based platform for creatives and subsidiary of African digital marketing firm DottsMediaHouse, has announced a “call for nominations” for its maiden edition.

The influencer and content creators based award seeks to recognize and celebrate the efforts of creatives, content creators and influencers, who have contributed immensely to the social media space in Nigeria.

Themed “The Force of Influence”, and slated to hold in June 2021, the award is made up of almost 20 categories divided into three groups – brands, Influencers and Content Creators.

Brand: The Force of Collaboration, The Force of Content Creation, etc.

Influencers/Content Creators: The Force of TikTok, The Force of Lifestyle, The Force of Creative Art, The Force of Comedy skits, The Force of Social Good, Etc.
And the most sought after award of the night will be – The Force of Influence award category which would recognise the influencer or content creator who commands the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space.

Following nominations from the general public which will last from 20th April – 20th May and in order to maintain transparency and accuracy in the selection and screening
processes, nominees will be screened and chosen by the Trendupp Awards judging council (a combination of respectable media/advertising industry leaders).

To nominate your favourite influencers/content creators for any of these categories, visit www.trenduppawards.com.

