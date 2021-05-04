Marketsquare expands across Nigeria with it’s 16th Store

MarketSquare, a supermarket brand of Sundry Markets, one of the fore indigenous retail chain of supermarkets, rapidly expanding across the country has expanded its footprint in Nigeria by commissioning the 16th outlet located along Auchi Road, at Aduwawa area in Benin City, Nigeria on Saturday, May 1st, 2021.

The chain of supermarkets has become the first choice for many customers to source for their favorite grocery and fresh food products and brands in several cities around the country. Marketsquare has continued to work tirelessly to bring the best quality products to its customers at the lowest prices.

The commissioning of the store which coincided with the 2021 May Day celebration is aimed at improving the shopping experience of people looking to shop for fresh and packaged groceries and other products in the City.

In his speech at the commissioning of the store, the Company’s Marketing Manager, Emmanuel Patrick Isangediok said,

“As the fastest-growing retail store, we have to ensure that Nigerians continually have access to great products that will help enhance their quality of life.” “We have put everything in place to ensure that Nigerians have access to modern and relevant retail shopping experience in a very convenient way for people to source their daily needs. We have also provided the opportunity for customers to shop online at www.marketsquareng.com where they have the choice to pick up their already packed order inside the store or get it delivered to their homes or offices.” “We would also want to congratulate Nigerian workers on the occasion of the 2021 Workers’ Day because their daily toil has contributed immensely to the development of the nation. We equally, celebrate our workers across all the outlets nationwide. They are the ones who give customers the best shopping experience that has endeared our brand to them,” he added.

Their tagline – find more, pay less – is a promise of our unwavering desire to get the best quality products to the customer at the lowest prices available.

Market Square would continue to support the federal government’s “buy local” initiative by stocking and promoting ‘Made in Nigeria’ products to support indigenous manufacturers.

Marketsquare is an indigenous retail chain of supermarkets in Nigeria, which started trading in December 2015. Today Marketsquare has 16 outlets nationwide and rapidly expanding Pan-Nigeria.

About Sundry Markets

Sundry Markets owns Marketsquare, a fast-growing supermarket chain in Nigeria. The company started operations in 2015. The brand has continued to expand into several cities across the country. The corporate head office is located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

About Marketsquare

Marketsquare is Nigeria’s emerging grocery retail chain – a place where Nigerians can go to find their trusted brands of groceries at the best prices. Marketsquare was conceived from a burning desire to create a modern and relevant retail shopping experience for Nigerians and a more convenient way for people to get their everyday needs.

Marketsquare provides a wide variety of prepared and packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, groceries, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, to serve the daily needs of individuals, households, and corporate organizations.

