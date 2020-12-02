GOtvxLaycon: Abeokuta welcomed Laycon with hearty Cheers and we have Photos

The quiet town of Abeokuta came alive last week Thursday and Friday, November 26th & 27th when BBNaija S5 winner and GOtv Nigeria brand ambassador, Laycon, made his first stop on his GOtv Iconic tour.

The two day event started with media rounds and town storms where Laycon met up with his fans in the city in areas such as the popular Kuto garage and market, the bustling Oke Ilewo street and Sapon market. He also made a quick stop at the ‘amala halaga’ joint in Pansheke where he thanked the locals for their support during his time in the BBNaija house.

The city of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, also happens to be the hometown of the icon so it was a homecoming of some sorts for him. He took the time to take pictures and talk with the people.

On Friday, a special meet and greet with fans and GOtv customers at the Olusegun Obasanjo presidential Library was organized where he talked about the GOtv Jolli offer and content line-up this festive season.

The GOtv Jolli offer gives new customers on GOtv a decoder, GOtennae and 1-month GOtv Jolli subscription for only N8,400. Customers can get this offer at any MultiChoice office or dealer outlet nationwide.

Lucky fans walked home with autographed cards by Laycon and other giveaways courtesy GOtv.

The next stop on his 5-city GOtv Iconic tour is Uyo on the 2nd and 3rd of December. Follow GOtv on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates on the tour and other exciting news.

See more pictures here:

