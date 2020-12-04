Stephen Tayo & Ola Ebiti make British Fashion Awards’ “New Wave: Creatives” 2020 List

Nigerian photographer Stephen Tayo and London based stylist Ola Ebiti have been nominated for the 2020 British Fashion Award in the New Wave: Creative category.

The New Wave: Creatives is a list of the 50 most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world. Now in its third year, New Wave: Creatives has become a digital resource created to showcase the community and is being widely used by the international industry as an active resource for booking talent.

Creative photographer Stephen Tayo was recognized for his “intimate portraits that reveal the sartorial flair and quiet dignity of his sitters. ”

Responding to the recognition, Stephen took to his Instagram page to say,

Ola Ebiti specializes in menswear, and his clients include Browns, Selfridges, Paul Smith, O -White, Farfetch, Zara, and Apple. He is the Senior Fashion Editor-at-Large at Ten Men Magazine and he regularly shoots for leading publications including Dazed China, e Face, Vogue Ukraine, New York Magazine, Vanity Fair, and Sunday Times Style.

Ola also had this to say:

