Connect with us

Style

MAJOR: Nike has Offered Drake his Own Sub-Label "NOCTA"

Style Sweet Spot

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu are One Stylish Couple 😍

Inspired Style

Stephen Tayo & Ola Ebiti make British Fashion Awards' "New Wave: Creatives" 2020 List

Style

Michael B. Jordan & Family shine in the New Coach Holiday Campaign!

Movies & TV Style

Lydia Forson Dazzles on the Cover of Schick Magazine’s Latest Issue

Style

It's all About Pearly Whites this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 124

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Cardi B Is Breathtaking On Billboard’s Woman Of The Year Issue 😍

BN TV Style

Let Kiitana Show You 20 Ways to Style Your Jeans

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 363

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Quintessential Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 51

Style

MAJOR: Nike has Offered Drake his Own Sub-Label “NOCTA”

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur Drake has been offered a sub-label with Nike tagged NOCTA.

According to Nike News, Drake’s Nike line (Nocta) takes inspiration from the nocturnal nature of his creative process as well as the street style of Toronto, London, and Paris.

This will make Drake the first entertainer in history to have a sub-label with NikeAccording to the rapper

This moment is full circle for me. I mean, growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh.

I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes. I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.

NOCTA is a realization of all these thoughts and everything I had hoped for — from the culture it’s rooted in to the product and, most important, to the partnership and scale that allows me to share it with the world. It is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.

Nike has been selective when it comes to partnerships with entertainers. Even Kanye, after launching Nike Yeezy‘s, had to sever his relationship with Nike because he wanted a sub-label but didn’t get it.

Nocta has released three photos of its first products. Each features a yellow, orange, and black puffer over a matching sweatsuit. The Nike NOCTA collection launches globally beginning December 18.

Photo credit: @complexstyle

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php