This Head-Turning Amede Collection Is Perfect For Relaxed Festivities
Nigerian brand Amede debuts its latest collection ‘ Laidback‘.
According to a statement from the brand:
Laid back…inspired by and epitomized by the lockdown, pandemic, black lives matter and end sars movements … connoting a comfortable style and fit despite all odds! New, exciting hand dyed adire in organza and cotton fabric blends with a splash of colours to brighten up the world! The spirit of Amede
Credits
Makeup @onyi_slay
Model @elvinathegoddess
Styling @precious_john
Photographer @imagefaculty
Hair Comfort David