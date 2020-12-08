This Head-Turning Amede Collection Is Perfect For Relaxed Festivities

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Nigerian brand Amede debuts its latest collection ‘ Laidback‘.

According to a statement from the brand:

Laid back…inspired by and epitomized by the lockdown, pandemic, black lives matter and end sars movements … connoting a comfortable style and fit despite all odds! New, exciting hand dyed adire in organza and cotton fabric blends with a splash of colours to brighten up the world! The spirit of Amede

Credits

Makeup @onyi_slay
Photographer @imagefaculty
Hair Comfort David

 

