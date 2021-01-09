Nominate an Exceptional Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick’s 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

It’s time to celebrate the career women who do great work!

9to5Chick, a career development platform for young women in mid- senior-level roles is compiling a list of 100 top career women of the year aimed at celebrating inspiring women in the corporate sector who put in the work, showing their excellence and professionalism in the workplace.

According to Glory Edozien (PhD), founder of 9to5Chick: “Corporate Nigerian women do great work but rarely get the visibility they deserve. The aim of this list is to highlight the amazing work and contributions that women make to the Nigerian corporate sector.”

For years women in the corporate space have been doing amazing work: Negotiating huge contacts, executing multi-million dollar projects, mentoring and sponsoring young female professionals, initiating new lines of business for their companies, implementing multi-level transformational projects and much more.

Yet we do not know enough about these women!

Many of them are so focused on doing the work that they have deliberately shunned the spotlight. BUT NO MORE. We want to celebrate and recognise these women so they can become more visible to share their expertise and inspire other women to achieve more.

Nominations have opened and will be closing on the 22nd of January so nominate now!

Click here to nominate your top career women:

The criteria for selection include excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge and breaking the status quo.

This list will be released on the 1st of February, 2021, consisting of 100 women in 20 categories:

Healthcare

Energy

Media and communication

Technology

Financial services

Environment and Agriculture

Development

Management and consulting

Hospitality and event management

Legal services

Marketing, Advertising and PR

Recruitment and HR

Engineering

Education.

Public services and administration

Telecommunication

Aviation

Oil and gas

Beauty and Fashion

Manufacturing and FMCG

It’s time to celebrate your top career women! Send in your nominations.

9to5Chick is a career development platform for Africa’s most ambitious women. This platform provides digital career development resources, mentorship, training and networking opportunities to ensure the promotion and development of Africa’s female workforce.

BellaNaija is a media partner for 9to5Chick’s 100 Top Career Women of the Year