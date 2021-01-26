Here’s A Week’s Worth of Style Inspiration, Courtesy Ama Godson

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion IT girl Ama Godson has mastered the bossy style look to a T. The UK-based style blogger is constantly serving stylish workwear inspo on her IG page.

Ama’s stunning boss-babe vibe is why we and over 60k Instagrammers are in constant anticipation of her next posts because we all know it’s going to our bookmark folder.

If you’re in a rut or feeling uninspired with dressing up this week, look no further, we have curated seven stylish fits for the week using Ama as a style guide.

Monday: 

A classic print suit is a perfect way to start the new week and it’s also a stylish must-have staple.

@amagodson_a

Tuesday: 

Rock a stylish white dress to win all the compliments.

@amagodson_a

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

@amagodson_a

Thursday:

A look that takes you from a business meeting to a small party after work is a win-win.

@amagodson_a

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

@amagodson_a

Saturday:

Saturday picnics call for stylish flare dresses. 

@amagodson_a

Sunday:

Any other glamourous Sunday activity will call for high fashion.

@amagodson_a

