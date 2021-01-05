Connect with us

Beyoncé's Perfect Gift to Fans is a Never-Before-Seen Glimpse into her 38th Birthday Celebration

Here’s something for fans of Queen Bey.

As her normal tradition, Beyoncé usually uploads a series of photos on her website from the previous year, and 2021 was no exception. The singer posted some never-before-seen photos on her site, including photos of Sir, Rumi, Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles during her 38th birthday.

They are the most intimate look Beyoncé has given fans of her kids in 2020.

She recently posted a four-minute New Year’s video featuring footage of the Carter twins. She wrote that “2020 divided us and united us.” Adding, “Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity.

She added: “This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021!”

Check on it:

Photo Credit: beyonce.com

