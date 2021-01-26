President Buhari says he’s Accepted the Resignation of Nigeria’s Service Chiefs & also Named their Replacements

Connect with us

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new Service Chiefs, following his acceptance of the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs and their retirement from service.

The President made the announcement on Tuesday, 26 of January in a tweet where he thanked the retired officers for their overwhelming achievements in efforts at bringing enduring peace to Nigerian and wished them well in their future endeavors. He listed the new officers as:

Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff.

Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff.

Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff.

Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Read his tweet below:

 

