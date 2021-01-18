New Video: Flavour feat. Biggie Igba – Umu Igbo

Flavour teams up with Biggie Igba on the official music video for the track “Umu Igbo“, off the “Flavour Of Africa” album.

The video was shot and directed by Angry Bird.

Follow Flavour as he travels through numerous historical sites in the eastern part of Nigeria. Flavour makes stops in Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states and pays homage to many important Igbo figures.

“Flavour Of Africa” is a 15 track music project which features; Fally Ipupa, Tekno, Odumeje, Phyno, Biggie Igba, Beenie Man, Waga G and Larry Gaga.

Watch the video below: