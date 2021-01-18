Connect with us

Music

New Video: Flavour feat. Biggie Igba - Umu Igbo

BN TV Music

Here's your Chance to Experience Shatta Wale's Studio Session as He Performs "Different Star"

Music

New Video: DJ Manuel & Zlatan - My Life

BN TV Music

Omah Lay talks Moving to Lagos, Rising during the Pandemic & his Uganda Experience on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Music

Go on a Journey into the Iconic World of Laycon with Exclusive Scenes & Deep Conversations in this New Vlog

Music Scoop

Omawumi's Hubby Tosin Yussuf is Thankful for Life & Love as he Celebrates his Birthday

Music

New Video: Eedris Abdulkareem feat. Myke Pam - Charlie Be Careful

BN TV Inspired Music

Johnny Drille's Tips on "How to Write Songs"

BN TV Inspired Music

Ever Wondered How Cuppy’s Career as a DJ Influenced her Music Journey? Find Out on BN TV

Music

Watch Babanee, C blvck & Martinsfeelz in the Video for Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Official Soundtrack

Music

New Video: Flavour feat. Biggie Igba – Umu Igbo

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Flavour teams up with Biggie Igba on the official music video for the track “Umu Igbo“, off the “Flavour Of Africa” album.

The video was shot and directed by Angry Bird.

Follow Flavour as he travels through numerous historical sites in the eastern part of Nigeria. Flavour makes stops in Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states and pays homage to many important Igbo figures.

“Flavour Of Africa” is a 15 track music project which features; Fally Ipupa, Tekno, Odumeje, Phyno, Biggie Igba, Beenie Man, Waga G and Larry Gaga.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: For the Stuck and Confused Creative

BN Prose: Nwanyi Oma by Uzezi Agboge

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

Mfonobong Inyang: Democratic Leadership Lessons Africans Can Learn from Bobi Wine

Obianuju Ndaguba: Did you Start this Year with Zero Motivation? Get your Groove Back With these Tips
Advertisement
css.php