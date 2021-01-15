Now you can follow the Journey to Achieving Funke Akindele-Bello’s “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” Looks

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’ve seen Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ first directorial collaboration “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)“, you’ll definitely love to know how their unique looks were achieved.

The sequel to “Omo Ghetto” which debuted on December 25, follows Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto. You can take Lefty out of the ghetto but can you take the ghetto out of her?

The film stars Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola BadmusBimbo ThomasAkah Nnani, Alex EkuboZubby Michael, Deyemi OkanlawonTimini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

Watch the video below:

