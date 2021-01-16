Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni wins the Election for the Sixth Term

Connect with us

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni speaks at the 69th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters on September 24, 2014 in New York City. The annual event brings political leaders from around the globe together to report on issues meet and look for solutions. This year’s General Assembly has highlighted the problem of global warming and how countries need to strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Yoweri Museveni declared the winner of Uganda‘s presidential election with 58.64% of the vote and Bobi Wine in second place with 34.83%. Bobi Wine is alleging that votes were rigged, adding that he has evidence of fraud and intimidation, according to the CNN.

The 76-year-old Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, has been in power since 1986. After overthrowing Idi Amin. He has, on several occasions, amended the Ugandan constitution to enable him to remain in power for over 30 years now.

Ahead of the election, Museveni ordered the shut down of social media platforms in Uganda, from Facebook and Instagram to Twitter, also sent the military into the streets.

Speaking to CNN immediately after the election announcement, Bobi Wine said:

We are the real winners of this election and therefore what the electoral commission announced has nothing to do with the real election that took place.

I can call on all Ugandans to reject the announcement that has been made by the electoral commission … to reject them with the contempt with which it deserves.

Before the election, in a press conference, Bobi Wine said the military had killed his driver, his home was raided, his gardeners were taken away and one of his security guards was badly beaten. He was once charged to court on a previous treason charge after him and other opposition politicians allegedly stoned Museveni’s convoy during a campaign rally in August 2018.

