Nominate an outstanding Corporate Woman for the Top 100 Career Women’s List in Nigeria

The Top 100 Career Women’s List in Nigeria is a list that aims to recognize and celebrate women who have made a significant impact in the professional space.

The nominations end today, January 22nd, 2021.

The aim of the list is to give visibility to the outstanding corporate Nigerian women who do great work. Research by Mckinsey (Women at the Workplace Study), shows that women need to feel supported in the workplace to overcome the fear of being in the spotlight. This effort would help more women to showcase their achievements and encourage organizations to celebrate them more.

The adjudication team has been selected based on their esteemed accomplishment in the Nigerian corporate sector.

Nominations will done by members of the public and curation is done immediately after nominations end.

Here are the members of the independent audit team:

Funke Amobi, Country Head Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC.

Osayi Alile, CEO, ACT Foundation

Yemi Faseun, Head Human Resources, Globacom.

Glory Edozien (Ph.D.) Founder, 9to5Chick

