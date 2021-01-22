Connect with us

Inspired

Nominate an outstanding Corporate Woman for the Top 100 Career Women's List in Nigeria

Features Inspired

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person

BN TV Features Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Inspired Scoop

Nominate an Exceptional Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick's 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

Features Inspired

Chisom Winifred: For the Stuck and Confused Creative

BN TV Inspired Music

Johnny Drille's Tips on "How to Write Songs"

BN TV Inspired Music

Ever Wondered How Cuppy’s Career as a DJ Influenced her Music Journey? Find Out on BN TV

Inspired Scoop

Maya Angelou Honoured with Look Alike Barbie Doll

Features Inspired

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Features Inspired

'Tale Alimi: 5 Ways to Uplevel this Year

Inspired

Nominate an outstanding Corporate Woman for the Top 100 Career Women’s List in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Top 100 Career Women’s List in Nigeria is a list that aims to recognize and celebrate women who have made a significant impact in the professional space.

The nominations end today, January 22nd, 2021.

The aim of the list is to give visibility to the outstanding corporate Nigerian women who do great work. Research by Mckinsey (Women at the Workplace Study), shows that women need to feel supported in the workplace to overcome the fear of being in the spotlight. This effort would help more women to showcase their achievements and encourage organizations to celebrate them more.

 

The adjudication team has been selected based on their esteemed accomplishment in the Nigerian corporate sector.

Nominations will done by members of the public and curation is done immediately after nominations end.

Here are the members of the independent audit team:

  • Funke Amobi, Country Head Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC.
  • Osayi Alile, CEO, ACT Foundation
  • Yemi Faseun, Head Human Resources, Globacom.
  • Glory Edozien (Ph.D.) Founder, 9to5Chick

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Human Life is a Balloon

BN Book Review: Bolatito by Seyi Amao | Review by The BookLady NG

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person

Tari Taylaur: Let’s not Turn a Blind Eye to Poor Waste Management in Lagos State

Lola Odele: Is it Possible to Separate Artists from their Art? 
Advertisement
css.php