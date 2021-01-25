Eloho Omame & Odunayo Eweniyi are on a Mission to Help Women Invest in Tech with FirstCheck Africa

In recent times, ensuring that women have equal hands and opportunities to pursue their dreams, despite societal standards, has enabled several women to find their feet in the world of entrepreneurship and has given more women in Africa the chance to pull other women up. We are totally here for it!

After bonding over their frustration with under-representation of women in African tech, Eloho Omame (Managing Director, Endeavor Nigeria) and Odunayo Eweniyi (Co-founder & COO, PiggyVest) have joined forces to launch a new initiative for the purpose of investing in women in the African Tech industry with a female-focused angle fund called FirstCheck Africa.

FirstCheck Africa is a female-led, female-focused angel fund and an investor community set up to help women learn how to invest by fixing capital access for female tech entrepreneurs in Africa. The community aims to create opportunities for female founders and to help women invest in tech, with the vision of an “African future where women have an equal hand in leading and shaping through tech & entrepreneurship.”

FirstCheck is on a mission to find smart, brave and audacious women in Africa who are set to launch their own startups and mission-aligned partners who see the neglected potential of Africa’s women.

Plans have been made to host FirstCheck Africa information sessions, AMAs and educational events about tech & early-stage investing, over the course of the year, starting from February. The event is open to anyone who “has a startup idea, even if super early, would like to build a startup in future, no matter how distant and anyone who wants to learn about FirstCheck angel fund or investor community and wants to hear about ways to partner.

Photo Credit: @odun_eweniyi and @elohogm