Connect with us

Style

How to be a Stylish IT Girl 7 Days a Week – Thanks Mihlali Ndamase

Style

Lydia Dinga's Sistercation Vlog Is the Burst of Normalcy You Didn't Know You Needed

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Idia Aisien, Mai Atafo, Joselyn Dumas & More

Beauty News Style

Jackie Aina Adds A Brand New Vertical To Her Budding Lifestyle Empire!

Living Style

You've Got To See Nyma Tang's Empty Office Tour ASAP!

Style

A Fresh Lisa Folawiyo Studio Look to Try Out This Year- Courtesy Eku Edewor

Style

Dodos Just Nailed This Vintage Meets Minimal Look - Here's Proof

Style

Alma Ezonfade Had A Stylish, Sun Soaked Getaway In Lagos - Here's Proof

Style

20+ Deliciously Fashionable Looks To Inspire Your Style In The New Year, Courtesy of Juliette Foxx

Beauty Style

Bella Michelle Just Showed Us What A Day In The Life of An Influencer Is Really Like

Style

How to be a Stylish IT Girl 7 Days a Week – Thanks Mihlali Ndamase

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase always comes through with stunning outfits that inevitably become style inspiration for a lot of us.

She easily moves from a minimal monochromatic palette to a more vibrant, trendsetting territory.

The fashionista is a lover of bright colours, eye-catching patterns and prints, leather, and a form-fitting silhouette. Mihlali is the epitome of an “it” girl who will never go out of style.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Mihlali Ndamase

Monday

Kick-off the week with a white top and a patterned skirt

@mihlalii_n

Tuesday

A look that can transition from meetings to after-work drinks is ideal!

@mihlalii_n

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink!

@mihlalii_n

Thursday:

A leather set is a perfect fit for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

@mihlalii_n

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out with a patterned jumpsuit.

@mihlalii_n

Saturday:

An easy and chic monochromatic look is perfect for Saturdays.

@mihlalii_n

Sunday:

Sunday night out calls for high fashion.

@mihlalii_n

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: This Year, Keep Hope Alive

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough

Peter Molokwu: Let Go of New Year Resolutions & Focus on Being your Best Self

Chinwe Enyinna: There are Hidden Blessings in Every Situation

Tobi Lufadeju: Now is the Time to Get a Better Support System
Advertisement
css.php