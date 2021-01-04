How to be a Stylish IT Girl 7 Days a Week – Thanks Mihlali Ndamase

South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase always comes through with stunning outfits that inevitably become style inspiration for a lot of us.

She easily moves from a minimal monochromatic palette to a more vibrant, trendsetting territory.

The fashionista is a lover of bright colours, eye-catching patterns and prints, leather, and a form-fitting silhouette. Mihlali is the epitome of an “it” girl who will never go out of style.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Mihlali Ndamase

Monday

Kick-off the week with a white top and a patterned skirt

Tuesday

A look that can transition from meetings to after-work drinks is ideal!

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Thursday:

A leather set is a perfect fit for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out with a patterned jumpsuit.

Saturday:

An easy and chic monochromatic look is perfect for Saturdays.

Sunday:

Sunday night out calls for high fashion.