The Africa Soft Power Series is packed with thrilling Conversations for #BlackHistoryMonth | Here’s how You can Join

This February, The Africa Soft Power Project is thrilled to bring you two exciting Africa Soft Power Series conversations in celebration of Black History Month – ‘Words on Skin’ and Oil, and ‘Canvas and Truth’

What does it mean to be black in today’s complicated world? What will the next generation learn about racism and prejudice? In a world with an increasingly short attention span, do books still have the power to ignite change?

Join these accomplished women writers for an Africa Soft Power Series discussion on feminism and black identity in an era of BLM while exploring the power of the arts as a springboard for progress and real change.

Kenya Hunt (Fashion Director, Grazia UK)

(Fashion Director, Grazia UK) Uju Asika (Multi-award nominated Blogger, Screenwriter & Consultant)

(Multi-award nominated Blogger, Screenwriter & Consultant) Jessica Horn (Feminist Activist, Writer & Strategist)

(Feminist Activist, Writer & Strategist) Kelechi Okafor (Writer, Presenter & Podcaster)

The amazing Semhar Araia (Head, Diaspora Public Policy for Africa, Middle East & Turkey Public Policy at Facebook) will be moderating.

Date: Feb 25 at 6pm WAT | 12pm EST | 8pm EAT | 7PM SAST

On February br 26th 2021, you can also join Oil, Canvas, and Truth; a conversation on the evolution of African art appreciation, and the role contemporary black artists play as gatekeepers and advocates who confront generalizations about the black/African experience.

Power Chat:

H.E. Mary Beth Leonard (U.S Ambassador to Nigeria)

In Conversation:

Adenrele Sonariwo (Founder, Rele Gallery )

(Founder, ) Myrtis Bedolla ( Founder, Galerie Myrtis )

( Founder, ) April Hunt (Founder, sparkplugPR; DJ)

Date: February 26th at 4:30pm WAT | 10:30am EST | 6:30 pm EAT | 5:30 pm SAST

Register for free here

For a full view of speakers and sessions visit www.theafricasoftpowerproject.com

