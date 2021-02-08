Connect with us

It's the #AvonPurpleLove Promo! Grab the chance to win an all-expense-paid Weekend at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

FBNHoldings appoints Seni Adetu, Otu Hughes & Juliet Anammah as Board Members

Reverbbeats Arua drops 'LUVIN' off his EP & it's right on time for Valentine

bCODE launches Adidas Store in Nigeria (Lagos & Abuja)

Mikano International hosts Nigerians to a Glamorous Launch of its Latest Geely Models - EMGRAND 7 & X7-SPORT

David Wej set to Launch in Style, Opens Retail Store in London

This Valentine, The Classroom will fix you to the Perfect Getaway Spot right within your Home

The New Season of ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ is here & You'd love it 😍

Malta Guinness Celebrates the Resilience of Nigerians in the #MaltaJourneyToGreatness

Introducing the New Vivo V20: With its Exceptional Qualities, Now You can #Bethefocus

As a leading healthcare company in Nigeria, Avon HMO remains passionate and committed to your health and they believe that maintaining strong bonds with loved ones does a lot for your mental health and emotional wellbeing.

This is why they want to make February truly special for you and those you love, bae or no bae. From February 6th-14th, Avon HMO is going all out to empower you to love and live healthier fuller lives by giving out a lot of amazing prizes in their #AvonPurpleLove promo.

One lucky couple will win the grand prize of an all-expense paid weekend at the 5-Star Transcorp Hilton, Abuja while 10 others will get a special love box.

To participate and win, follow these steps:

  • Follow @avonhmo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
  • Post a purple-themed picture that portrays a tender moment with a loved one.
  • Write a heart-warming caption and add the #AvonPurpleLove hashtag.
  • Tag @avonhmo, your loved one and encourage your friends to follow and like the post.
  • Your picture will be reposted by @avonhmo and the winner will be selected based on creativity, style, and engagement level.

It’s that simple! So, get started, capture that tender moment, post, and get that prize you truly deserve!
Good luck!
*Terms and conditions apply

