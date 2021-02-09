Here’s all you need to know about the #DStvNewLowerPrice and #GOtvJOLLIForLess Offers

Everyone loves a good deal especially when it comes to entertainment choices. And that’s why pay-TV entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, is offering a special price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting this February.

Here are 5 things worthy of note about the #DStvNewLowerPrice and #GOtvJOLLIForLess Offers:

You get a really sweet deal! With this offer, new customers can get the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with one month on Confam package for only N9,900 from a previous price of N18,600 on the Compact package. While the GOtv decoder, GOtenna with a 1-month Jolli subscription will go from N8,400 to N6,900. Offer valid for a limited time only.

A wide range of channels at your fingertips: You have access to over 120 world-class channels such as SuperSport La Liga, CBS Reality, FOX, BET, and Cartoon Network available on DStv Confam, while GOtv Jolli offers over 68 local and international such as SuperSport Football, AM Family, ROK 2, Telemundo, TNT, FOX, Da Vinci Learning and Africa News.

Pulsating Football Action, Binge-Worthy Series, and more: On DStv Confam, you get to enjoy great content such as the live La Liga football action between Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo on Monday, February 8th at 9 pm on SuperSport La Liga, Tyler Perry’s The Sistas season 2 Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on BET, The Love Bug on Sunday, 14 th February on Cartoon Network and so much more! With the GOtv bundle offer you get to watch new episodes of The End Of Paradise, premiering Saturday, February 13th at 8 pm on Telemundo, Road To Destiny weekdays at 7 pm on FOX, Unexpected Love on Sunday, February 14th at 5:30 pm on TNT and a Valentine’s Day Special – Pin Code on Sunday, February 14th, at 4:30 pm on Da Vinci.



Stay Safe and Enjoy Great Entertainment for Less: As we currently navigate this second wave of the virus, MultiChoice Nigeria understands the current economic realities and as such design, this special offer for families to stay connected to credible information and great entertainment at an affordable price.