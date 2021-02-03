BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Kate Henshaw, Hodan Yusuf & More

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

Erica Nlewedim

@ericanlewedim

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

@dakoreea

Kate Henshaw

@k8henshaw

Okemute Ugwuamaka

@okemute__

Boity Thulo

@boity

Lungile Thabethe

@lungilethabethe

Hodan Yusuf

@hodan.ysf

Adeola Ariyo

@adeolaariyo

Gbemisola Akinde

@beautybybemii

Chizi Duru

@chiziduru

19 Comments

  Ignatia

    February 3, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Erica Nlewedim

    3
    Reply

  Judith Greene

    February 3, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Erica Nlewedim is the best

    1
    Reply

  Scholar Njoku

    February 3, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Erica for me

    1
    Reply

  Luscious

    February 3, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Erica Nlewedim

    Reply

  Samuel Oluwatemitope

    February 3, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    EricaNlewedim

    Reply

  Meckreen

    February 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Erica nlewedim is the goddess of beauty

    Reply

  Victoria monday

    February 3, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Erica Nlewedim an award winning actress

    1
    Reply

  Azawung Regina

    February 3, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Erica Nlewedim

    Reply

  Ojomuyide foluke

    February 3, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Erica

    Reply

  Paula

    February 3, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Erica a.k.a Star Girl

    Reply

  Mmaunaka

    February 3, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Erica Nlewedim

    Reply

  Joy

    February 3, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Erica

    Reply

  Etim Grace Joseph

    February 3, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Erica

    Reply

  Mo

    February 3, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    Star Girl Erica Nlewedim

    Reply

  Felicia Ghana

    February 3, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    Erica Nlewedim 🌟😘😘.I vote for Erica oooo

    Reply

  Erica Nlewedim

    February 3, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    Classy ⭐ Girl

    Reply

  Kate T

    February 3, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Erica Nlewedim looks organic& radiant with a touch of star🌟🥰.i vote erica 100X

    Reply

  Bontle Ntsweng

    February 3, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Erica Nlewedim

    Reply

  Adenike Adenekan

    February 3, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    Legendary star girl Erica Nlewedim 💫⭐️✨⭐️💫💫⭐️

    Reply

