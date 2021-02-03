Style
BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Kate Henshaw, Hodan Yusuf & More
This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.
Ignatia
February 3, 2021 at 2:36 pm
Erica Nlewedim
Judith Greene
February 3, 2021 at 2:49 pm
Erica Nlewedim is the best
Scholar Njoku
February 3, 2021 at 2:51 pm
Erica for me
Luscious
February 3, 2021 at 2:53 pm
Erica Nlewedim
Samuel Oluwatemitope
February 3, 2021 at 2:59 pm
EricaNlewedim
Meckreen
February 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm
Erica nlewedim is the goddess of beauty
Victoria monday
February 3, 2021 at 3:01 pm
Erica Nlewedim an award winning actress
Azawung Regina
February 3, 2021 at 3:02 pm
Erica Nlewedim
Ojomuyide foluke
February 3, 2021 at 3:21 pm
Erica
Paula
February 3, 2021 at 3:37 pm
Erica a.k.a Star Girl
Mmaunaka
February 3, 2021 at 3:40 pm
Erica Nlewedim
Joy
February 3, 2021 at 4:06 pm
Erica
Etim Grace Joseph
February 3, 2021 at 4:17 pm
Erica
Mo
February 3, 2021 at 4:20 pm
Star Girl Erica Nlewedim
Felicia Ghana
February 3, 2021 at 4:46 pm
Erica Nlewedim 🌟😘😘.I vote for Erica oooo
Erica Nlewedim
February 3, 2021 at 4:51 pm
Classy ⭐ Girl
Kate T
February 3, 2021 at 5:04 pm
Erica Nlewedim looks organic& radiant with a touch of star🌟🥰.i vote erica 100X
Bontle Ntsweng
February 3, 2021 at 5:41 pm
Erica Nlewedim
Adenike Adenekan
February 3, 2021 at 6:14 pm
Legendary star girl Erica Nlewedim 💫⭐️✨⭐️💫💫⭐️