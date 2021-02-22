Erica Nlewedim is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to head-turning style moments – if anything she clearly intends to up the ante this year.

The Actress and BBNaija 2020 housemate opted for a soft, princess ensemble for her first awards show of the season. She wore a statement embellished floor-length tulle gown. The gown designed by MIDÉ was embellished with precious beads and cowries and hand-painted with an image of Oya, an ancient goddess of Yorubaland. According to the designer, the painting reflects inner beauty and inner strength, while embracing sexuality and feminism.

Her hair and makeup were pared down but not to be missed; a slick ponytail adorned with crystal studs complimented soft eyes and bold red lips.

Gold jewellery and black strappy sandals completed her look for the evening.

Dress @midebymide

Jewellery @swnigeria

Makeup @bare2beauty

Hair @kukushair

Hair ornaments @callixobinnajr

Photography: @juzzy.visuals