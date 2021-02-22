Connect with us

Style

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Powede Eniola Awujo

Style

BN Style: Erica Nlewedim's Headies 2021 Look Deserves Your Attention

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Idia Aisien talks about landing #NnekaThePrettySerpent Role, Colourism & More in this BellaNaija Style Interview

Style

Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from the #14thHeadies

Style

We are Obsessed with Issa Rae’s Stunning Braids on Paper Magazine’s New Cover

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Skins, Stripes & More Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 133

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 371

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 62

Style

We’re Pretty Sure This Iconic Houndstooth Trend Will Never Go Out Of Style

Style

Here Are 7 Elegant Looks To Copy From Tamara Adeyeba This Week

Style

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Powede Eniola Awujo

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Aviator and Beauty Queen cum Influencer Powede Eniola Awujo knows a thing or two about looking impeccably stylish, she is one #BellaStylista who isn’t afraid to step out in vibrant colours, the yummy-mummy always looks insanely chic in bold colours and hues without ever going overboard.

We most definitely can’t fault her fashion choices, in fact, we can’t get over it!

If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Powede as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a stylish top and wide-leg pants.

@powedeawujo

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a stylish set to win all the compliments.

@powedeawujo

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

@powedeawujo

Thursday:

A look that takes you from a business meeting to a small party after work is a win-win.

@powedeawujo

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

@powedeawujo

Saturday:

Stylish co-ords are perfect for lunch dates.

@powedeawujo

Sunday:

Any other glamourous Sunday activity will call for high fashion.

@powedeawujo

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)
Advertisement
css.php