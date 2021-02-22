A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Powede Eniola Awujo

Aviator and Beauty Queen cum Influencer Powede Eniola Awujo knows a thing or two about looking impeccably stylish, she is one #BellaStylista who isn’t afraid to step out in vibrant colours, the yummy-mummy always looks insanely chic in bold colours and hues without ever going overboard.

We most definitely can’t fault her fashion choices, in fact, we can’t get over it!

If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Powede as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a stylish top and wide-leg pants.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a stylish set to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

Thursday:

A look that takes you from a business meeting to a small party after work is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

Stylish co-ords are perfect for lunch dates.

Sunday:

Any other glamourous Sunday activity will call for high fashion.