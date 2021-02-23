Abstract Nail Designs Are All Over Instagram RN – Here’s All The Inspiration You’ll Need To Nail The Trend

Nail trends have continued to vary over time, and just like the weather, the next trend is almost unpredictable. Last year saw us gravitating towards metallic nail designs, fast-forward to now, all we keep seeing on our Instagram feed are amazing abstract nail designs.

It’s clear to see why abstract nail designs are trending, there are numerous nail arts and colours to choose from that can easily elevate your outfit.

These designs are endless, thanks to imagination and creativity, you can add glitters, embellishments and a variety of colours to achieve the aesthetics that suits you.

Check out some of our picks that will inspire your next mani.