Connect with us

Style

Abstract Nail Designs Are All Over Instagram RN – Here’s All The Inspiration You'll Need To Nail The Trend

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nomzamo Mbatha, Toke Makinwa, 2face Idibia & More

Style

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Powede Eniola Awujo

Style

BN Style: Erica Nlewedim's Headies 2021 Look Deserves Your Attention

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Idia Aisien talks about landing #NnekaThePrettySerpent Role, Colourism & More in this BellaNaija Style Interview

Style

Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from the #14thHeadies

Style

We are Obsessed with Issa Rae’s Stunning Braids on Paper Magazine’s New Cover

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Skins, Stripes & More Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 133

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 371

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 62

Style

Abstract Nail Designs Are All Over Instagram RN – Here’s All The Inspiration You’ll Need To Nail The Trend

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Nail trends have continued to vary over time, and just like the weather, the next trend is almost unpredictable. Last year saw us gravitating towards metallic nail designs, fast-forward to now, all we keep seeing on our Instagram feed are amazing abstract nail designs.

@paintboxnails

It’s clear to see why abstract nail designs are trending, there are numerous nail arts and colours to choose from that can easily elevate your outfit.

These designs are endless, thanks to imagination and creativity, you can add glitters, embellishments and a variety of colours to achieve the aesthetics that suits you.

Check out some of our picks that will inspire your next mani.

@nailsbycanishiea
@asami812
@__nenails
@nutella_nails_
@cjcalebs_nails
@zerinaakers
@whodidhernails
@antoniacheri
@niohmafine

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)
Advertisement
css.php