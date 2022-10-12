Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Work Outfits — Issue 145

Style

Sandra Chukwudozie Talks to GQ South Africa About Redefining Energy In Nigeria

Style

10 Rising Lagos Fashion Influencers That Should Be On Your Radar STAT!

Style

BN Style Your Curves: 8 Chic Looks to Steal from Ogechi – You’re Welcome!

Style

A Week In Style: If You're Looking for Outfit Inspiration, Nonye Udeogu Is Your Plug!

Style

Ozinna x Private Label Just Unveiled Their Vibrant Collaborative Collection

Style

TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas for the Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas

Style

Brown Is the New Season Hue & We’ve Got the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 211

Style

Cynthia Erivo Delivered a Lesson in Front Row Fashion at the Louis Vuitton SS23 Showcase

Music Style

Tems wins Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Awards | Full List of Winners

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Work Outfits — Issue 145

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Iyamah (@andrea.oi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyin Edogi (@sweetlikeoyin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuki Akinosho (@yukiakinosho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvia Nduka (@sylvianduka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php