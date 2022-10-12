Sandra Chukwudozie Talks to GQ South Africa About Redefining Energy In Nigeria

Recently, GQ South Africa caught up with the Founder and CEO of Salpha Energy, Sandra Chukwudozie, to chat about her entrepreneurial journey, making this year’s Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, and her goal of connecting 30 million Nigerian households to solar energy by 2030.

Styled by Ifan Micheal, the business executive looked stunning in the accompanying photo shoots. For her first look, Sandra donned an animal print combo paired with a black overcoat.

She switched things up for her second look, opting for an all-white ensemble featuring white sunnies, a matching cowboy hat and pearl earrings.

Read excerpts from the interview below.

On how she would describe her entrepreneurial journey

Growing up I had always been aware of the various socio-economic issues plaguing the African continent and I would get into fierce debates with my mentors on how to solve the challenges. I was also inspired by people like Mandela, Mohammed Ali, the greats, and the non-conformists, who had a vision and blind determination to unite people to fight for a purposeful cause even when the odds were stacked against them. This embodies my foray into entrepreneurship.

On what she describes as her favourite and not-so-favourite aspects of being an entrepreneur

The best part about being an entrepreneur is the opportunity to have a vision and inspire other people around me to contribute towards actualizing that vision. I’ve always viewed myself as a rebel with a cause, solving issues that are plaguing the African continent and impeding growth. My least favourite: Having no days off.

On how important it was for her to be on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list

The Forbes recognition was a humbling and life-changing moment. It provided global validation and sparked a wave of new alliances. I am proud that a young, Nigerian woman like myself through hard work and grit gets to represent Nigerian entrepreneurism in such a positive manner.

I’m proud of what this exposure does for the psyche of the average Nigerian youth in these remarkably tough times. I’m proud that the international media is paying attention to young Nigerians (women) who are making a real impact in the renewables sector. It feels good to be able to hang this accomplishment up and use it as fuel to keep grinding to make a positive impact in the world.

Read the full feature on GQ South Africa.

Credits