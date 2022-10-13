Style
Tolu Bally Rang in Her Birthday With a Major Fashionable Shoot
Award-winning fashion entrepreneur Tolu Bally recently turned a year older. In honour of the occasion, the fashion plate dressed to the nines for her big day and was kind enough to bless our timeline with a glamorous fashion shoot.
View this post on Instagram
She took to her Instagram with a heartfelt caption:
My life is better with every year of living it. May God bless me with a long life! Filled with good health, the abundance of His grace and more wisdom 🙏
Happy birthday to me ✨✨✨✨
View this post on Instagram
The style star took things to the next level, opting for two gorgeous dresses from her fashion brand 2207ByTBally, that perfectly complemented her luminous skin. First up, a bow-shoulder, high-slit dress featuring a sparkly bra cup. To accentuate her show-stopping outfit, Tolu opted for sky-high sparkly strappy heels, soft glam makeup and a curly updo with side swept bangs.
View this post on Instagram
For her second look, Tolu served a princess of the ball moment in a stunning black ball gown. The glistening ensemble featured a shiny bead embroidered bodice. Tolu paired the glamorous look with minimal jewellery, a bold red lip and white nails.
Credits
Outfits: @2207bytbally
Photography: @felixcrown
Styling: @wendieeva
Hair: @mobeautybar
Makeup: @ariiyatickets @ariyike_mua
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle