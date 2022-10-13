Tolu Bally Rang in Her Birthday With a Major Fashionable Shoot

Award-winning fashion entrepreneur Tolu Bally recently turned a year older. In honour of the occasion, the fashion plate dressed to the nines for her big day and was kind enough to bless our timeline with a glamorous fashion shoot.

She took to her Instagram with a heartfelt caption:

My life is better with every year of living it. May God bless me with a long life! Filled with good health, the abundance of His grace and more wisdom 🙏 Happy birthday to me ✨✨✨✨

The style star took things to the next level, opting for two gorgeous dresses from her fashion brand 2207ByTBally, that perfectly complemented her luminous skin. First up, a bow-shoulder, high-slit dress featuring a sparkly bra cup. To accentuate her show-stopping outfit, Tolu opted for sky-high sparkly strappy heels, soft glam makeup and a curly updo with side swept bangs.

For her second look, Tolu served a princess of the ball moment in a stunning black ball gown. The glistening ensemble featured a shiny bead embroidered bodice. Tolu paired the glamorous look with minimal jewellery, a bold red lip and white nails.

Credits

Outfits: @2207bytbally

Photography: @felixcrown

Styling: @wendieeva

Hair: @mobeautybar

Makeup: @ariiyatickets @ariyike_mua

Shoes: @renecaovilla