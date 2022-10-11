10 Rising Lagos Fashion Influencers That Should Be On Your Radar STAT!

By now, everyone knows Toke Makinwa and Dénola Grey can put together a great outfit, but they aren’t the only style influencers in Lagos worth paying attention to. These style stars remain endlessly watchable, but there’s always room for new blood.

Cue in the rising Lagos-based style influencers creating niches for themselves in the great, big, giant mood board that is Instagram. When exploring your sartorial options, there’s no harm in taking direction from some of the smaller feeds. You will be surprised by what you find.

Below, get to know some of the on-the-rise accounts that are feeding the imaginations of the fashion world right now.

Morolake Lawal (@morolake.lawal)

Fashion designer and content creator Morolake Lawal designs a good chunk of her outfits and styles them to perfection. Do you love prints? And colour? And want fashion formulas that are quick and easy but not boring? Then you might become captivated by the chic, vibrant outfits on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Favourite Fashion Girl | Content Creator (@morolake.lawal)

Bola Montana (@bola_montana)



So much of what Bola Montana wears can be summarized with one word: versatility. While she has a set style, form-fitted items, prints, and sets, many of her outfits would work for various occasions, whether it’s a dressy date night or a casual outing with friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐵𝑜𝑙𝑎 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐵𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑟 | CONTENT CREATOR (@bola_montana)

Sope Fetuga ( @ thestylishsope )

Colour! Prints! Bold accessories! There’s so much going on in Sope Fetuga’s wardrobe. She has fun putting together her outfits, and her combinations are so creative, they qualify as works of art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPE FETUGA (@thestylishsope)

A quick scroll through Ogechi’s pictures and you will find that she excels at styling. The style influencer isn’t afraid to be honest, talking openly about self-love and body positivity. Her makeup game is also always on point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O G E C H I (@she.is.oge)

If you’re in an outfit rut, Oyindamola’s aesthetically pleasing feed offers many ideas on how to style pieces and push yourself outside of the box. Think gorge lewks and bright pops of colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐀🇳🇬| Content Creator (@the.blvckvelvet)

Senami shares all things beauty, fashion and lifestyle. She knows how to strike a pose, and she takes super-striking images. We are pretty sure Senima has the best blouse collection ever. And she knows how to keep those closet essentials looking fresh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMJ 🧡 (@stylesenami)

From bold accessories to handbags and sunglasses, Alexa is always decked out in the best ensembles. The style star consistently serves up beautiful fashion and beauty moments on her page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEXA | CONTENT CREATOR (@diaryofa_fatshionista)

Sheda’s luxe outfits will have you scrolling endlessly through all her pics. If you’re also in need of serious posing ideas for your own Insta pics, you could definitely pick up a thing or two from her moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEDA | CONTENT CREATOR 🇳🇬 (@_pasheda)

Joy Oyiza (@jhoii_oyiza)

Joy has a knack for making simple look sooo chic. Peep her Instagram to see for yourself! She’s also an esthetician (we love a gal who can do it all). For all things beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, she’s your plug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Oyiza | Content Creator 🇳🇬 (@jhoii_oyiza)

Chimmuanya has an eye for piecing together easy-to-replicate outfits and laying them out in an aesthetically pleasing manner. It’s pure, unadulterated outfit inspiration and welcome addition to any style-conscious man’s Instagram feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger (@chimmiboy)

Can’t find your favourite stylish Lagos-based style influencer on this list? Tag them below!