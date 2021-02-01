All the Sweet Ways Fans are Showing Chloe Bailey Love after Her Message on Body Positivity

When you saw Chloe’s name trending this morning, you might have assumed it was because of new music she released or because of some controversial statement. Well, the second half of Chloe x Halle took to Instagram on Sunday, where she addressed her journey to self-love after a string of some private posts went viral on social media.

In the video, she explained that she isn’t seeking validation or attention, but what the world is seeing are videos that were taken a while back and shared among 50 or so of her closest friends through a private Instagram account:

For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes. I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one second, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.

The talented singer went on to explain why she decided to open up to her fans. “I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside,” she said.

And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.

Here’s how her fans are showing her so much

I’m with chloe I know how it feels like but bih keep doing you❤️ https://t.co/tJmnBlzsgY — Ngugi International (@NgugiBuleya) February 1, 2021

seeing everybody have Chloe’s back just made me happy ngl lol — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) February 1, 2021

This makes me so upset!! It’s okay @chloexhalle it’s pure jealousy https://t.co/qMlLW5duq3 — Melanin Goddess Jass👑🖤🙌🏽 (@love_blackqueen) February 1, 2021

I’m ridin for Chloe AND Halle and all costs! #WhoWantSmoke pic.twitter.com/rsg769ajUj — Tayta (@avantenasir) February 1, 2021

Heard somebody spoke on my girl Chloe. I need NAMES. pic.twitter.com/aHLGlmMhR1 — PresidentialIy Illustrious (@Qualiphied_) February 1, 2021

I’m 25 and I’m just now learning to embrace my sexy, f*ck y’ll for making Chloe feel bad😭😭😭😭 — Ash✨ (@_ashleyiam) February 1, 2021

I HATE you lot for what you’re doing to Chloe. HATE! — Tolly (@tolly_t) February 1, 2021

I know I’m following the right people because everyone has been so supportive towards Chloe pic.twitter.com/D3WqvKpTfQ — watching trigun (@kiiingkrystal) February 1, 2021

chloe bailey will always have my support; her confidence is so beautiful — (k) (@BROWNSKINLUVER) February 1, 2021

Love me some Chloe Bailey! Own that body.

Own that sexuality.

Own your Black womanhood on your terms. Sending Chloe, Halle, and @chloexhalle so much love! — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) February 1, 2021