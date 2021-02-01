Connect with us

All the Sweet Ways Fans are Showing Chloe Bailey Love after Her Message on Body Positivity

Published

56 mins ago

 on

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

When you saw Chloe’s name trending this morning, you might have assumed it was because of new music she released or because of some controversial statement. Well, the second half of Chloe x Halle took to Instagram on Sunday, where she addressed her journey to self-love after a string of some private posts went viral on social media.

In the video, she explained that she isn’t seeking validation or attention, but what the world is seeing are videos that were taken a while back and shared among 50 or so of her closest friends through a private Instagram account:

For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.

I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one second, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.

The talented singer went on to explain why she decided to open up to her fans. “I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside,” she said.

And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.

Here’s how her fans are showing her so much

