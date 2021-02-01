Cuppy is Suing Isreal DMW for Defamation

DJ Cuppy has addressed the debt allegations made by Isreal DMW against her concerning her fall out with Afro rapper Zlatan. Cuppy revealed that no contractual agreement regarding the song “Gelato” was breached, as confirmed by her lawyers, adding that she is suing Israel DMW for libel defamation.

If you’re wondering what happened, here’s a brief back story.

Recently, Cuppy shared a tweet where she opened up about her brief relationship with Zlatan. In her tweet, Cuppy wrote that the rapper blocked her on Whatsapp and Instagram about ten months ago. Following Cuppy’s tweet, some fans called on Zlatan to address the issue which he didn’t do until he recently claimed not to know DJ Cuppy in an interview.

After Zlatan pulled the “I don’t know who she is” card, Isreal DMW shared a post on Insta story, hailing Zlatan for “flushing out a full fake friend like cuppy” and accusing Cuppy of “using his head, all in the name of my papa an Otedola.” Isreal added that Zlatan did not get “one kobo” from his hit collaboration “Gelato” with DJ Cuppy.

Isreal went on to accuse DJ Cuppy of taking Zlatan to Abuja for a fundraising event “where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember zee for one kobo till tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding.” He claimed, “Zlatan had to use his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to carter for everyone including me.” Isreal ended the lengthy write up with “Dis na 2021 abeg”.

Cuppy made the announcement on her official Instagram page with a still photo from “Gelato” music video, and she captioned it:

For the record… There have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers… However, as @IsrealDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artist money, I am suing him for libel and defamation… See you in court Isreal.