Connect with us

Promotions

Heartbreak has got Nothing on You with the Swatch Valentine Collection | Shop exclusively on FFStores.com

Promotions

With 50k Monthly, you can also be a Landlord with Green Park Estate

Promotions

These Tech Storage Solutions from Western Digital can be the Perfect Valentine Gift

Promotions

Visa and GIG Logistics partner to enable eCommerce delivery

Events Promotions

Register to join Techuncode, Hub One & Wellvis on this Conversation on the Future of Healthcare | February 12th

Events Promotions

Join the 360 Hub & Techuncode on this insightful Conversation on 'Equity for all – The role of Youths and Women' | February 13th

Events Promotions

Register to attend GoDo's Ehingbeti 2021 Hub Activation | February 16th -18th

Events Promotions

Join the Conversation on Agricultural Potential & Food Security hosted by Techuncode and Plus Innovation Hub ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Events Promotions

Register to join Techuncode & Ingressive Capital to drive Discussions #ForAGreaterLagos ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Events Promotions

Techuncode & Cedar Stem Hub partners to help you discover the dynamics of Youth Internship ahead of Ehingbeti 2021 | February 11th

Promotions

Heartbreak has got Nothing on You with the Swatch Valentine Collection | Shop exclusively on FFStores.com

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Heartbreak has never looked so good!

Time is what you make of it. Many believe it can also heal a broken heart. That’s why Swatch is celebrating all the singles and love cynics this coming Valentine’s Day with a new collection and campaign that brings a fresh and twisted spin on love’s most important day of the year.

Instead of the usual romantic messages, four Swatch watches feature the opposite sentiment. Each tells a heartbreak story with perfect comedic timing punctuated with style and a hint of sarcasm that’s almost therapeutic for the unattached.

For the first time, you can shop this collection in Nigeria online exclusively at www.FFStores.com. You will also receive a free gift (for yourself or a loved one) worth N16,500 when you spend N40,000 online.

FFStores is a premium online retail store for international fashion brands in Nigeria. The website currently represents a host of leading brands, with new products always being added.

FFStores offers same-day delivery within Lagos, express delivery across Nigeria, In-store returns and exchange, and a Click & Collect service (shop online and pick up from any of our stores in your nearest mall).

Brands currently officially represented by FFStores include Swatch, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarks, T.M. Lewin, Nike, Adidas, and others.

Through the website, FFStores delivers a distinctive shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of premium brands in Nigeria on a single platform. Fashion doesn’t sleep, why don’t you shop with them 24/7.

Every month, FFStores.com will launch a new international brand so follow them on social media to get the latest scoop and updates.

Instagram: @ffstoreslive
Facebook: ffstoreslive
Website: www.ffstores.com

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You

Moremi Elekwachi: Why you Should Use Nano Influencers to Market your Products

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate

Farida Yahya: A Simple Guide to Setting the Right Price for your Products

Firecracker Toyeen: Surefire Tips to Help Kickstart your Writing Journey
Advertisement
css.php