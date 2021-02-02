New Music: DEE3 – Tonight

Nigerian singer and songwriter, DEE3, comes through with a relaxed flow and intimate sound titled, “Tonight“. He official single under Bob Braine Entertainment (BBE).

The new track is packed with simple, yet smooth lyrics, it is one that is appealing to the ladies.

The 24-year-old singer started his music career in 2011. A native of Barkin-Ladi in Plateau State, Nigeria. He started in the city of Jos in a boy band known as NCN (North Coast N*ggas) until he moved down to Lagos in 2020 where he signed his first record deal with Bob Braine Entertainment (BBE).

Listen to the new track below:

