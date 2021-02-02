Connect with us

Music

New Music: DEE3 - Tonight

Music

Teni's Debut Album "Wondaland" is Almost Here | Watch the Teaser

Music

Lyric Video: Falana - Teletele

Music

Chip features Tiwa Savage in New Single "Top Shelf" off "Snakes and Ladders" Album

Music Scoop

Joeboy unveils Art Cover + Tracklist for Debut Album “Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic”

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Nigerian Idol is Back with Season 6! Meet the Host & Judges

Music News

Cuppy is Suing Isreal DMW for Defamation

Music

Lyric Video: Teeklef - No Qualms

Music

New Video: Kuami Eugene - Amen

Music

Malcolm Nuna's New Album "Hasta La Vista" is Here!

Music

New Music: DEE3 – Tonight

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer and songwriter, DEE3, comes through with a relaxed flow and intimate sound titled, “Tonight“. He official single under Bob Braine Entertainment (BBE).

The new track is packed with simple, yet smooth lyrics, it is one that is appealing to the ladies.

The 24-year-old singer started his music career in 2011. A native of Barkin-Ladi in Plateau State, Nigeria. He started in the city of Jos in a boy band known as NCN (North Coast N*ggas) until he moved down to Lagos in 2020 where he signed his first record deal with Bob Braine Entertainment (BBE).

Listen to the new track below:

Download

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Effective are S.M.A.R.T. Goals?

Tolulope Olajide is honoring his Late Wife Chidinma’s Legacy through a “Balanced Wheel” Community

BN Prose: Becoming a Danfo Evangelist by Flourish Joshua

Your Better Self with Akanna: Breaking Out of the Prison of your Mind

Biodun Da’Silva: Turn your Dreams into Reality Using these Tips
Advertisement
css.php