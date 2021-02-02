Teni’s Debut Album “Wondaland” is Almost Here | Watch the Teaser

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, songwriter, performer and social media sensation Teni has finally revealed the name and expected date for her forthcoming debut album.

The album, titled “Wondaland” is set to drop in March 2020 with no specific day disclosed yet.

This comes after the Dr Dolor Entertainment signee shared a sneak peek from her collaboration with superstar Davido, thanking him for making an appearance in her video shoot for what appears to be a track on the album.

Teni announced the titled of her album with a fairytale-like teaser which she captioned, “The time is near….. And the album shall be called “WONDALAND” 🦋#MARCH2021 #WONDALAND.”

Watch the teaser below: