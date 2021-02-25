Connect with us

New Video: Tekno – Designer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the release of his debut album “Old Romance“, Tekno drops visuals to “Designer” starring Nollywood actor, Jim Ike.

“Designer,” tells a story of trust and love. Tekno is certain his girl loves him and not swayed by material things, so when temptation arises, the relationship doesn’t waver.

The new video is directed by award-winning videographer TG Omori, who he also worked with for the recent single “Enjoy” which racked over 4 million YouTube views.

The visuals shot in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

