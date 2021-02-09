Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Got a New Car!

Movies & TV Scoop

Christina Milian to Play Collette Jones in Starz’s "Step Up"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey & Joke Silva is Finally Here

BN TV Movies & TV

Trikytee reveals how He Avoided Depression after #BBNaija in Episode 5 of "Triky Uncut"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Episode 9 (Foreign Currency) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We Have Just One Word for Daniel Etim-Effiong's Look on MC! Magazine's Latest Cover - Breathtaking

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Month of Love with Romantic Movies | Watch "You Again"

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr’s Sundance Win for "Lizard" is Great for Nollywood

BN TV Movies & TV News Scoop

The Brandy & Whitney Houston adaptation of "Cinderella" is coming to Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” Collection

Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis, Michaela Coel, Chadwick Boseman Nominated for SAG Awards 2021 | See the Full List

Movies & TV

Toyin Abraham Got a New Car!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood star Toyin Abraham as she reportedly got a new whip!

The news was shared by her colleague Nkechi Blessing Sunday on Instagram who posted a video of the new ride and captioned it, “Haaaa😳 Worldbest ooooo🙌 this one scatter everywhere oooo💃💃💃 big big Congratulations to my own woman,I mean the one after my heart @toyin_abraham 💃💃💃💃 Hard work they say PAYS💪🏻 WHAT!!!!!!

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @toyin_abraham

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: When the Ghetto Leads the Way in the Fight for Freedom

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (3)

Great Opara: Clubhouse Fever and the Power of Twitter Naija

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Times Have Changed! You Need to Reinvent and Equip Yourself
Advertisement
css.php