Connect with us

Promotions

Residents of Ilorin and Environs can now enjoy High-speed Internet Access on 9mobile 4G LTE Network

Promotions

Guinness Nigeria is celebrating resilient Women with the short Film 'No Apologies' Starring Nengi & Beverly Naya

Promotions

TECNO cheers on their Ambassador Wizkid on his Grammy Award Win🏆

Promotions

Plentywaka is thrilled to announce a Partnership with Techstars Toronto & the launch of its Interstate Service

Promotions

Teeling Whiskey Nigeria celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Lots of Prizes to be Won

Promotions

Worried about the Consequences of Boarding School on your Child? Premiere Academy says "Not to Worry"

Promotions

Meet 24-year-old Awele Emili, Illustrator of the West African Women from Facebook Africa’s Book; 'LeadHers: Life Lessons from African Women'

Promotions

Here's how You can Win Prizes Worth 20,000,000 Naira in the Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 Contest

Promotions

To get your Dazzle on, here are 4 must-know Jewelry Trends of 2021

Promotions

#CBeyond Campaign is on! Here is Your Chance to be Mentored by your Favorite Celebrity & also Win a TECNO Camon 16 Smartphone

Promotions

Residents of Ilorin and Environs can now enjoy High-speed Internet Access on 9mobile 4G LTE Network

Published

2 hours ago

 on


9mobile has formally launched its 4G LTE Network in the historic city of Ilorin. With this development, 9mobile customers in Ilorin can now enjoy high-speed internet access in the region. 

Speaking on the launch, the Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic stated that “We are pleased to be empowering Nigerians with world-class data services that open up new possibilities for our customers everywhere. With fast and reliable mobile Internet, commuters will be able to use their map to understand real-time traffic situations, navigate better, plan and connect with the right people. The tailor will be able to take measurements through video calls; the fish seller can share photos and short videos of his current stock, while everyone working remotely can continue to do so safely and still deliver excellent performance for themselves and their organizations’.

Commenting further on the launch, Stjepan invited all customers to take advantage of the special value data offers and enjoy the newly launched 4G service by subscribing to one of the following offers: 

  • 2GB plus free social media at N500, valid for three days, 
  • 7GB plus free social media at N1, 500 valid for seven days, and 
  • 3.5GB free data for streaming for the first 7days upon purchasing data plans of N1, 000 and above.

‘Customers interested in calling can dial *244*1# for the new MoreCliq offer and make calls for 11k/sec,Stjepan said.

He also noted that the 9mobile 4G launch in Ilorin will power digital experience in Ilorin and accelerate Nigeria’s broadband penetration target. 

While urging Ilorin residents to get on 9mobile to enjoy an unbeatable data experience, Stjepan pledged the network’s commitment to continue expanding its 4G coverage to more cities nationwide.

As a tech-driven company, 9mobile has always taken the lead to expand access to improved digital services, and we will continue to do so in more areas very soon. It is our priority to bring 4G services to as many Nigerian cities as possible, and do so as soon as possible,” Stjepan said.  

With the launch of 9mobile’s 4G service in Ilorin, residents of the city can now enjoy an optimized wireless high-speed 4G experience, opening a new chapter of possibilities for productivity and development in the city. 

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php