Residents of Ilorin and Environs can now enjoy High-speed Internet Access on 9mobile 4G LTE Network



9mobile has formally launched its 4G LTE Network in the historic city of Ilorin. With this development, 9mobile customers in Ilorin can now enjoy high-speed internet access in the region.

Speaking on the launch, the Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic stated that “We are pleased to be empowering Nigerians with world-class data services that open up new possibilities for our customers everywhere. With fast and reliable mobile Internet, commuters will be able to use their map to understand real-time traffic situations, navigate better, plan and connect with the right people. The tailor will be able to take measurements through video calls; the fish seller can share photos and short videos of his current stock, while everyone working remotely can continue to do so safely and still deliver excellent performance for themselves and their organizations’.

Commenting further on the launch, Stjepan invited all customers to take advantage of the special value data offers and enjoy the newly launched 4G service by subscribing to one of the following offers:

2GB plus free social media at N500, valid for three days,

7GB plus free social media at N1, 500 valid for seven days, and

3.5GB free data for streaming for the first 7days upon purchasing data plans of N1, 000 and above.

‘Customers interested in calling can dial *244*1# for the new MoreCliq offer and make calls for 11k/sec,” Stjepan said.

He also noted that the 9mobile 4G launch in Ilorin will power digital experience in Ilorin and accelerate Nigeria’s broadband penetration target.

While urging Ilorin residents to get on 9mobile to enjoy an unbeatable data experience, Stjepan pledged the network’s commitment to continue expanding its 4G coverage to more cities nationwide.

“As a tech-driven company, 9mobile has always taken the lead to expand access to improved digital services, and we will continue to do so in more areas very soon. It is our priority to bring 4G services to as many Nigerian cities as possible, and do so as soon as possible,” Stjepan said.

With the launch of 9mobile’s 4G service in Ilorin, residents of the city can now enjoy an optimized wireless high-speed 4G experience, opening a new chapter of possibilities for productivity and development in the city.

