Adelaide & Mike Take it to The Altar! Check out Their Wedding in Ghana

Love is such a great phenomenon, that we cannot hold on to just one reason why we’re so crazy about it. The attributes are enormous.

Well, today we’ve got Adelaide and Mike giving us yet another reason to appreciate the beauty of love. The lovebirds that got us blushing hard with their pre-wedding shoot and love story (you can read all about it on www.bellanaijaweddings.com). When Adelaide thought she was done with love, Mike came along and literally swept her off her feet! Now, years down the line and they’ve taken it to a whole new level. The two hearts now beat as one!

Adelaide and Mike tied the knot in a super grand Ghanaian traditional wedding. All the cultural feels that we have come to love at traditional weddings were present and even in abundance. The joy on their faces as their families gathered to unite in love is something to love. Now, it didn’t end here as Adelaide and Mike proceeded to seal it all completely, in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. From their outfits to all the thrills, #Midel2021 gives us a lot to be excited about and is definitely a great way to start the week!

Enjoy all the photos below:

Traditional Engagement





Credits

White wedding

Couple: @_mzadel @micky_sosii

Planner: @sproutaffair

Photography: @focusnblur

Videography: @rippleeffectgh

Decor: @jandelltd

Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Wedding dress: @pistisgh

Hair Stylist: @ani_nessa | @strandsnmirrors

Bouquet / Boutonnières: @completeeventznflowers

Bridal stylist: @_osei_kwaku

Groom stylist: @_osei_kwaku

Reception dress: @ablade_dromo

Robe: @stunzs_atelier

Bridesmaids robe: @pnj_events_gh

Bridesmaids hair: @del_hairport @strandsnmirrors

Room setup: @balloons.gh

Bridal fun: @vestir_gh

Stationery: @inkandbows

Bridesmaids Makeup: @facemechanicgh

Bridesmaids dresses: @piel_couture

Little bride’s dress: @piel_couture

Groom’s suit: @Fifiyeboah

Groomsmen suit: @kb_klodin

Cake: @eatbyzoe

Catering: @Championdishes

Cocktails: @themobilebar

Mc: @1mr_wazza

DJ: @djamachi

Souvenirs: @zoommediagh_

Traditional wedding

Kente: @pistisgh

Bride’s Fabrics: @lush_fabrics @glitz_fabrics_gh

Dowry carriers: @nakordyofficials

Bride’s second outfit: @moezni_design

Engagement backdrop: @wildideasgh

Engagement wrapping: @lush_n_lilies

