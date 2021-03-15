Weddings
Adelaide & Mike Take it to The Altar! Check out Their Wedding in Ghana
Love is such a great phenomenon, that we cannot hold on to just one reason why we’re so crazy about it. The attributes are enormous.
Well, today we’ve got Adelaide and Mike giving us yet another reason to appreciate the beauty of love. The lovebirds that got us blushing hard with their pre-wedding shoot and love story (you can read all about it on www.bellanaijaweddings.com). When Adelaide thought she was done with love, Mike came along and literally swept her off her feet! Now, years down the line and they’ve taken it to a whole new level. The two hearts now beat as one!
Adelaide and Mike tied the knot in a super grand Ghanaian traditional wedding. All the cultural feels that we have come to love at traditional weddings were present and even in abundance. The joy on their faces as their families gathered to unite in love is something to love. Now, it didn’t end here as Adelaide and Mike proceeded to seal it all completely, in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. From their outfits to all the thrills, #Midel2021 gives us a lot to be excited about and is definitely a great way to start the week!
Enjoy all the photos below:
Traditional Engagement
Credits
White wedding
Couple: @_mzadel @micky_sosii
Planner: @sproutaffair
Photography: @focusnblur
Videography: @rippleeffectgh
Decor: @jandelltd
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Wedding dress: @pistisgh
Hair Stylist: @ani_nessa | @strandsnmirrors
Bouquet / Boutonnières: @completeeventznflowers
Bridal stylist: @_osei_kwaku
Groom stylist: @_osei_kwaku
Reception dress: @ablade_dromo
Robe: @stunzs_atelier
Bridesmaids robe: @pnj_events_gh
Bridesmaids hair: @del_hairport @strandsnmirrors
Reception dress: @ablade_dromo
Room setup: @balloons.gh
Bridal fun: @vestir_gh
Stationery: @inkandbows
Bridesmaids Makeup: @facemechanicgh
Bridesmaids dresses: @piel_couture
Little bride’s dress: @piel_couture
Groom’s suit: @Fifiyeboah
Groomsmen suit: @kb_klodin
Cake: @eatbyzoe
Catering: @Championdishes
Cocktails: @themobilebar
Mc: @1mr_wazza
DJ: @djamachi
Souvenirs: @zoommediagh_
