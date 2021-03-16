The “Jewel” Bridal Collection by Shadiat Alasooke is For the Sophisticated Yoruba Bride

Connect with us

3 hours ago

The traditional Asooke has evolved over time and continues to do so. Through different times and seasons of bridal fashion, one thing has been established – Asooke is here to stay! Buttressing this statement, is ace designer, Shadiat Alasooke with this new bridal collection.

The  “Jewel”  bridal collection is a true reflection of the elegance of the Yoruba culture. Each outfit, carefully seamed with simple yet exquisite embellishments provides that extra spice. We absolutely love how each outfit stands out uniquely with beautiful solid colours. We’re particularly stoked by the shimmery texture of the asooke, as it blends perfectly with indelible designs. The elegance of these designs makes it perfect for the chic bride who simply wants to dazzle on her big day. If you have your Traditional engagement coming up, then you should certainly check out this bridal collection.

Here’s what Designer, Shadiat says about the collection:

We created these looks for our minimal and reserved brides who always want us to push boundaries for them.

 

Design Brand@shadiat_alasooke
Makeup@ariyike_mua
Gele@taiwos_touch
Photography@jidekola
Jewellery@pinkperfection_accessories
Styling@shadiat_koskos
Models@0yinda @deydhayor

