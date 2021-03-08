Amstel Malta puts the Spotlight on these 3 Women in Male-dominated Fields this Women’s Day

What picture comes to mind when you think of a nurse, a hairdresser or a cook? If you instantly thought of a woman, you’re not alone.

Gender stereotypes have a way of making us categorise some job roles as “men only” or “women only”. These days, however, many women are breaking the glass ceiling and excelling in male-dominated fields.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nigeria’s premium malt brand – Amstel Malta followed the lives of three phenomenal women; Sandra Uso Prince-Ekueme, a mechanic, Uju Udoka, a painter and Cynthia Egbunam, a barber – who are certainly not “leaving it to the boys.”

These extraordinary women shared their compelling true stories of how they came about their line of work, how they are able to navigate male-dominated spaces and how far they’ve come.

They also answered interesting questions about their challenges, aspirations and shared some practical tips for young girls and women.

Sharing her experiences on the difficulties of starting out in a male-dominated industry, Uju Udoka revealed that her biggest challenge was sexist stereotypes and having to prove herself when bidding for jobs with male competitors.

Sandra Uso Prince-Ekwueme also stated that she worried that clients would not want to entrust her with jobs because of the societal roadblocks that paint women as weak and feeble-minded. However, she is proud of her progress and hopes to see more women coming into a complete realisation of their full potential.

When asked about her biggest challenge as an upcoming barber, Cynthia said,

“People don’t always take you seriously. You have to prove yourself over and over again. A lot of people look down on me and don’t think I am capable of doing my job and sometimes people will say ‘women are not allowed to touch my hair’“.

One striking thing that stood out from each of the conversations with these women was the desire to see more women in political positions handling the affairs of the nation.

“I would love to see more women in government“, Cynthia said.

These are the people who make the laws that determine the quality of our lives. I want more women there so that they can push for more favourable conditions for women”, she concluded.

Despite the many hurdles these women have had to climb, they are determined to keep advancing and are set on challenging gender stereotypes as they continue to inspire women all over the world.

