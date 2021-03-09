IWD 2021: 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is calling for Gender Parity and Women Inclusion across Sectors

In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme ‘Choose to Challenge’, one of Nigeria’s digital lifestyle banks, 9PSB is celebrating all women and committing to upholding gender equality and women empowerment within its organization.

According to the CEO 9PSB, Branka Mracajac,

‘IWD means a lot to me as I am proud of what I have achieved as a woman in the industry and this gives me the opportunity to inspire and encourage other women that they can do as much as I have done and even better. IWD is also a reminder that although we have come so far there is still a long way to go when it comes to achieving gender equality. I encourage my female colleagues to be bold, confident, vocal, to be the change they want to see, and above everything to be themselves.”

For the last 100 years, International Women’s Day has been celebrated every year on March 8th by countries, organizations, educational institutions, women groups, and the media.

The day is set aside to celebrate girls and women all over the world and to honor those who have been at the forefront of the fight to help forge a gender-equal world.

Branka stated further that

“Women deserve an equal future free from stigma, violence, and stereotypes with equal rights and opportunities for all to realize their full potential. To achieve this, women need to be at every table where decisions are being made in government, education, politics, business, fintech, telecoms, religion, entertainment, and sports.” Women’s full and active participation and leadership in all spheres of life drive real progress for everyone. At 9PSB, we ensure that everyone whether male or female is given equal opportunity and access to achieve their full capacity.”

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Significant activities are witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality. IWD has been marked for over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.



