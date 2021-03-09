Connect with us

9Mobile Celebrates its Women & Calls for more Inclusion this International Women's Day

Women of Softcom, leading the Future

IWD 2021: 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is calling for Gender Parity and Women Inclusion across Sectors

Amstel Malta puts the Spotlight on these 3 Women in Male-dominated Fields this Women's Day

Stallion-Bajaj is set to Establish Africa’s First Women-Only Assembly Plant to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Nena Nwachukwu, Nigeria Regional Manager at Paxful Speaks on International Women's Day & the Need to Celebrate Women | Read Interview

Janyl Benyl: 11 Ways You Can Practice Self-Love

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Build a Positive Mindset if you Want to Succeed

Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 373

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nigeria’s telecommunications provider, 9mobile, has felicitated with women in the country and emphasized the need to promote equal opportunities for them in society.

Sharing his thoughts on the immense contribution of women to society, 9mobile’s Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, highlighted the importance of celebrating equality for women from the stay-at-home mom to the business leader in corporate boardrooms.

“International Women’s Day is significant and helps us celebrate women’s achievements in politics, sports, religion, business, and indeed, every area of endeavor. Women in all spheres of life are excelling across the globe and achieving new heights than ever. As men and leaders, we must call out gender bias and inequality and help to create a more inclusive and balanced world.”

Ado stated further that “At 9mobile, we create an environment that ensures that every person thrives regardless of gender. We believe in the advantage that derives from harnessing all perspectives and leveraging the unique power of diversity in our decision-making process.”

International Women’s Day is a global day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The day also provides an avenue to call for authentic affirmative action towards improved gender inclusivity and parity.

This year’s theme, #ChoosetoChallenge, is challenging women and men alike to take meaningful action to forge a gender-equal world, raise awareness against biases, question stereotypes and help develop an inclusive world.

A challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change.

