Connect with us

Inspired

Stallion-Bajaj is set to Establish Africa’s First Women-Only Assembly Plant to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Inspired

Women of Softcom, leading the Future

Inspired

9Mobile Celebrates its Women & Calls for more Inclusion this International Women's Day

Inspired

IWD 2021: 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is calling for Gender Parity and Women Inclusion across Sectors

Inspired

Amstel Malta puts the Spotlight on these 3 Women in Male-dominated Fields this Women's Day

Inspired

Nena Nwachukwu, Nigeria Regional Manager at Paxful Speaks on International Women's Day & the Need to Celebrate Women | Read Interview

Features Inspired

Janyl Benyl: 11 Ways You Can Practice Self-Love

Features Inspired

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Build a Positive Mindset if you Want to Succeed

Features Inspired Living

Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 373

Inspired

Stallion-Bajaj is set to Establish Africa’s First Women-Only Assembly Plant to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Published

5 hours ago

 on

From the inception of Stallion-Bajaj Alliance, the brand has been driven by one goal: to build a more inclusive workspace. At its core is the plan to establish Africa’s first women-only assembly plant in Nigeria and significantly grow its female representation to 35% by the end of 2022. In line with this vision, 40 women have been trained and integrated into the VON assembly plant in Lagos, Nigeria.

 

Women make up over half of the world’s population and are integral to the growth of the world economy. The Stallion-Bajaj Alliance has put gender equality at the forefront of its SDGs.

For Stallion-Bajaj, International Women’s Day is a reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure more spaces are created for women to thrive. It is a reminder for us to examine our processes and structures, to ensure wage gaps are closed, equal- opportunities are offered to women at all levels.

Speaking to the MD, Stallion-Bajaj Auto Keke, Manish Rohtagi on their goal for the organization during the press tour of the VON Assembling Plant, he said

To celebrate IWD this year, we will be welcoming a new set of female mechanics to the training program. This is in line with our goal to train and absorb 500 female technicians by 2022. To achieve this, we will be holding several more training sessions for female riders, female assemblers, and female mechanics before the year runs out.

When asked about the impact of the program Ayomide Sanyaolu, who is one of the women assemblers said,

I am proud to be part of this exciting project. Being a member of the first cohort employed at the plant I have had to learn, fail and relearn. It has been a challenging but fulfilling period in my life. Seeing the end product of our work, the Keke’s on the road gives me joy and job satisfaction. I am grateful to be part of the process.”

This month we celebrate women all around the world as we choose to challenge ourselves as an organization to continuously act on our commitment to gender equality.

Happy International Women’s Day!

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jessica Ireju: The Four Kinds of Women Who Changed My Life

#ChooseToChallenge: Happy International Women’s Day!

International Women’s Day 2021 – Meet 16 Women Leading Earth’s Restoration

Janyl Benyl: 11 Ways You Can Practice Self-Love

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended
Advertisement
css.php