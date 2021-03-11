AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 374

Connect with us

Published

16 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Dress: @trishocouture

Bella: @___debra
Outfit: @mariam_stitches
Makeup: @theperfectglam___

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @tennycoco
Belle @poshbynature

#AsoEbiBella

@melanin__ivy Dress @taliored_byivy

#AsoEbiBella

Makeup @porahs__glam
Gele @gelepencil
Dress @kerryaparel

Dress: @debbscut_

@chidiogo_s
Dress- @melodia_ng
Makeup- @tolabanks

Outfit @livingold_designs

Dress @tubo__
Bella: @cy4luv_212

@yes_im_ Dress @officialrachaeloni

@serwaaamihere
Dress: @sima_brew
Makeup: @facevillebeauty
Photography : @ansahkenphotography

Dress: @topefnr
Makeup: @bibyonce
Hair: @ferdinardshair
Photography: @tobi.olajolo

#AsoEbiBella @julitha.kabete

@withlove.warina
Dress by: @bandoraonline  
Makeup by: @peaceibadin_mua  
Hair: @queens_mane  
Photography: @aogpixels

@official_mercyeke Mua: @zionztouch
Ankara 2piece : @jaemsignature
Photography : @pioneershotit
Stylist : @martinsjoy_official_

@symplytacha
👗: @soluchbysoso
💇‍♀️: @thenessaeffect

@chiomagoodhair
Dress: @bxfrox

Bella: @vanityaffaironline
Dress: @t16worldoffashion
Make up : @skyebeauty1
Hair : @veebeezofficial

@styleconnaisseur
Photography: @the.look.man
Outfit: @beccaapparel

@debolalagos and his beautiful wife @kenny.d

