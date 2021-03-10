Get Ready! It’s All About NewlyNearly By BellaNaijaWeddings & Golden Penny This Month

Hey, #BellaNaijaWeddings FamBam!

When we come like this, you know we’ve got super amazing news for you. So let’s get to it.

BellaNaija Weddings in collaboration with Golden Penny Foods brings you a major experience all through this month of March. Don’t try to guess what it is, just keep reading to find out. 😉

NewlyNearly is a luxe multi-platform virtual gathering of NearlyWeds & NewlyWeds. This event has been specially curated for attendees to relax, have fun, and learn. This event will feature real-life conversations about marriage, love, relocation, money, and more. Here’s what we can tell you – you’re in for a jolly fun ride, so buckle up! Now, what’s even more interesting? It’s running for the whole month!

We’ll be coming through with so much fun, insightful conversations and interesting activities to keep all the NewlyNearly wed occupied throughout the month.

Stay locked on www.bellanaijaweddings.com and @bellanaijaweddings Instagram page as we unveil our plans! Get ready to be blown away! 💃