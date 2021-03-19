African Royalty! Busola Dakola & Her Kids are the Absolute Cutest😍

When you’re a photographer mum, one thing is certain – a bomb photo gallery that leaves everyone in awe all the time.

This is what Busola Dakolo is known for as she’s always serving family portrait goals with her superstar musician husband Timi Dakolo and their beautiful children Alexander Hallel and Zoe… fondly known as the ‘Yard People‘.

Once again, the Yard People are here to add sunshine to your day with these adorable family portraits that we can’t get our eyes off😍

Take a look as Busola poses with her kids in these adorable photos:

Busola & Alexander Dakolo

Busola & Hallel Dakolo

Busola & Zoe Dakolo

Photo Credit: @busoladakolo