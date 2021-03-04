Connect with us

Events

Film One Entertainment is bringing us 'Coming 2 America' & We're here for it | March 5th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

9Mobile honors Dr. Ayodeji Falana & Health Workers to mark One year since the COVID-19 Index Case

Events Promotions

You've got to see the Speaker Line-up for the 6th Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit | March 8th & 9th

Events Promotions

You've got to love 'Flavours Of Lagos' brought to you by the EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Events Music

A Burna Boy Performance will be happening at the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Events Promotions

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya win at the 2021 Golden Globes | See Full List

Events

China Africa Business Council Opens first Africa Office in Lagos

Events

Film One Entertainment is bringing us ‘Coming 2 America’ & We’re here for it | March 5th

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The long-expected feature film, Coming 2 America, will release globally on Amazon Prime Video, on March 5, 2021. The film which features Nigerian actor, singer, and model, Rotimi, will open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas on March 5th as well, from west African film company, FilmOne Entertainment.

Original cast favorites from Coming To America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson), and the Motley Barbershop Crew.

Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America one of the most anticipated comedy films of the year.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Three decades and three beautiful daughters later, Akeem prepares to take over the reins of his homeland of Zamunda. As antiquated gender roles are being challenged within his home, he is also faced with a new dilemma on the outside.

While tradition has always required a male heir to take the throne, Akeem feels torn between following the custom and creating change. While considering his eldest daughter, Meeka (KiKi Layne), who is the strongest choice, his rival, General Izzi (Wesley Snipes), is plotting a union of dynasties with his son, Idi (Rotimi), as Meeka’s groom. Meanwhile, an ailing King Joffer delivers the shocking news that Akeem has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), in Queens.

Amazon Studios, in association with Paramount Pictures and New Republic Pictures, presents Coming 2 America, an Eddie Murphy Production/Misher Films Production, directed by Craig Brewer.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Now That you Have a Good Product, What’s your Marketing Strategy?

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Build a Positive Mindset if you Want to Succeed

Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

Adefolake Adekola: Let’s Make Efforts to Sustain the Planet as We Celebrate World Wildlife Day

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Response to Report Calling Her “Grandmother” is a Call for Us to Speak up Against Sexism
Advertisement
css.php